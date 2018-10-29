Reliability survey, 2019 Kia Rio, VW XL1 eco car: What's New @ The Car Connection

American brands take 11 of bottom 12 spots in Consumer Reports reliability survey

American brands such as General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, and even Tesla had a rough showing in the results of Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey released last week, which gathered data on half a million vehicles this year.

2019 Kia Rio lineup sliced, diced, priced from $16,195

Shoppers looking at the pint-size 2019 Kia Rio won't have as many choices to make this year.

Honda Insight: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

The Honda Insight proves that sedans might just have a future after all. This four-door sedan is well-priced, with a spacious interior full of the latest safety and convenience tech, and it's even good looking.

Mil-Spec Hummer Launch Edition #004

From Motor Authority:

Mil-Spec's latest Hummer H1 is a Baja beast

We're now four vehicles into Mil-Spec's newfound business of restomodding Hummer H1s. The Hummer Launch Edition #004 follows three additional Launch Edition vehicles and is meant to recall the company's original prototype.

PSA Group chooses Washington, DC to start car sharing service

The PSA Group wants to gain a foothold here in the States. PSA executed the first part of this plan by launching its car sharing service, Free2Move, on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

2019 Ford Focus ST spy shots and video

Ford engineers have been caught testing the new Focus ST hot hatch set for a reveal very soon.

2015 Volkswagen XL1 - Silverstone Auctions sale, November 10, 2018

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen XL1 eco halo already a sound investment?

It’s been less than five years since Volkswagen produced its limited run of just 250 XL1 plug-in diesel hybrid coupes, of which only 200 were sold to retail buyers.

GM wants Trump administration to consider national electric-vehicle mandate

The term “hail Mary” might be appropriate for what General Motors, led by chief executive officer Mary Barra, is attempting at this stage of the federal government’s dialog on fuel efficiency and electric vehicles.

Feds reportedly probing further into Elon Musk's claims about Tesla Model 3 production

Federal investigators may be looking into whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk knowingly lied to investors when he said that the automaker could build tens of thousands of Model 3 sedans by the end of 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.