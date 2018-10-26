Ford Focus recalled, McLaren Speedtail, Tesla Model 3 Mid Range model: What's New @ The Car Connection

1.3M Ford Focus compact cars recalled over stall risk

Ford on Wednesday said that it plans to recall nearly 1.3 million compact cars to address an emissions system component that can cause engines to stall.

Hyundai Santa Fe: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

With its sharp styling, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe stands out among crossover SUVs lined up at carpool or in the Target parking lot.

Tesla Model S, Honda Odyssey and more lose Consumer Reports recommendation

A few new cars that have been regulars on Consumer Reports' list of recommended models didn't make the cut for 2018 due to quality issues, the publication said Wednesday.

McLaren Speedtail

From Motor Authority:

McLaren Speedtail is a hypercar spaceship with central driving position, 1,035 hp

McLaren on Friday unveiled a car billed as the spiritual successor to the legendary F1: the Speedtail.

Could the Toyota MR2 return as an EV?

Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Company, has long hinted he'd like to see Toyota's "three brothers" return to showrooms. The phrase refers to Toyota's original trio of sports cars: the MR2, Celica, and Supra. Now it appears the small mid-engine MR2 sports car might make a comeback with an electric powertrain.

Tiny T-Cross sees VW enter subcompact crossover battle

Volkswagen has expanded its lineup with a new subcompact crossover called the T-Cross, which the automaker describes as the perfect vehicle to hop around town.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla reports profit, explains $46k Model 3 Mid Range model, hints about leasing

Tesla’s quarterly earnings call today was shaping up to be, at long last, an earnings call.

Wireless charging could widen efficiency edge over cords, suggests DOE lab

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory last week announced they've managed to transfer 120 kw of power at an efficiency of 97 percent—more efficiently than any currently available physical charging connection.

Tesla Model S loses spot on Consumer Reports’ recommended list

The Tesla Model S has slipped back off Consumer Reports recommended list, due to a dip in reliability, as the consumer organization assesses it.