2019 Kia Rio lineup sliced, diced, priced from $16,195

Shoppers looking at the pint-size 2019 Kia Rio won't have as many choices to make this year.

The 2019 Rio lineup shrinks from six to three trim levels, and last year's standard manual transmission is no longer part of the picture. Priced from $16,195, including a mandatory $895 destination charge, the Rio LX costs about $1,400 more than it did last year—although that number shrinks to $310 when the formerly optional automatic transmission is factored in.

The next step up the ladder is the Rio S, which adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a split-folding rear seat, keyless entry, and cruise control. A $800 option package for the S adds LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, and upgraded infotainment software with smartphone-based remote start and vehicle diagnostics.

Kia has not announced pricing for the 2019 Rio hatchback, but Cars Direct reported Thursday that it will only be available in the S trim level and will cost $300 more than the sedan.

Last year's range-topping Rio EX was dropped and means no 2019 Rio is available with alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel or leather upholstery. While that means fewer choices, the costliest 2019 Rio S hatchback is $18,095—$2,000 less than last year's fully equipped Rio EX hatchback.