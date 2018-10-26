Tesla Model S, Honda Odyssey and more lose Consumer Reports recommendation

2018 Tesla Model S
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
October 26, 2018

A few new cars that have been regulars on  Consumer Reports' list of recommended models didn't make the cut for 2018 due to quality issues, the publication said Wednesday.

Tesla’s Model S, usually a darling of CR’s rating system has lost its recommended status for problems with the standard air suspension which was added in 2017, but the company claims this is a supplier issue. Tesla also stated that many of the vehicles have been repaired via an over-the-air software update.

MORE: Tesla Model 3 receives 5-star rating in NHTSA crash tests

“The Tesla Model S appears very similar to the car that launched six years ago, but Tesla has made many significant changes,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. “Just as we’ve seen with other manufacturers, major changes and updates often cause reliability to slide. It can take a year or two for automakers to work out kinks with new technology.”

The criteria for recommendation takes predicted reliability heavily into account, and 11 other models lost recommended status this year for various issues. The Honda Odyssey experienced electrical problems that affected the sliding doors and infotainment system, and the Chrysler Pacifica exhibited infotainment and transmission issues. The other models that lost recommended designation were the BMW X1 and X3, Ford Fusion, Genesis G90, Honda Clarity, Kia Cadenza, Lincoln MKZ, Mazda CX-3, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

However, the report wasn’t all bad for new models, as 16 vehicles became newly recommended thanks to improved reliability. The Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Cruze and Suburban, Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Continental, Mazda CX-9 and MX-5 Miata, Mini Cooper and Countryman, Nissan Armada and Maxima, Subaru Impreza, and Volkswagen Golf and Tiguan all gained the designation this year.


Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs 2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs
Ram 1500: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee Ram 1500: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee
Hyundai Santa Fe: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee Hyundai Santa Fe: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee
Subaru Forester: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee Subaru Forester: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.