1.3M Ford Focus compact cars recalled over stall risk

Ford on Wednesday said that it plans to recall nearly 1.3 million compact cars to address an emissions system component that can cause engines to stall.

The recall applies to 2012 through 2018 Ford Focus compact cars with a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. Ford discontinued the Focus compact car in the U.S. after the 2018 model year.

At fault is an emissions system canister purge valve that Ford said in government filings can "stick open." If the valve fails to close, it can cause excessive vacuum buildup that the automaker says could lead to the engine stalling. The fuel tank could also deform due to pressure.

MORE: Read our 2018 Ford Focus review

Symptoms of the issue include a check-engine light, an erratic or inaccurate fuel gauge, the loss of engine power, or even an engine stall. Ford recommended that Focus owners keep their vehicles' fuel tanks at least half full until the recall is performed.

To fix the issue, Ford will install a software update to the cars' internal computer system that will better detect the purge valve's status. Ford said that its dealers will inspect the purge valve and, in some cases, replace the unit if it is found to be stuck open.

Ford said that the recall stemmed from complaints from Focus owners over power loss and inaccurate fuel gauges.

The recall will be performed at no cost to Focus owners and the automaker plans to begin alerting owners of affected vehicles by mid-December.