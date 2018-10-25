BMW to recall 44,000 diesel cars, crossover SUVs in U.S.

A coolant leak that could lead to a fire prompted BMW to recall about 1.5 million cars globally, including about 44,000 in the U.S.

The recall addresses a faulty exhaust gas recirculation component that's part of the emissions and cooling system in diesel-fueled BMWs. In South Korea, officials asked BMW diesel drivers to park their vehicles after reports of about 40 fires were traced to the coolant leak. South Korean investigators went as far as raiding the automaker's offices in Seoul.

BMW said that its investigation revealed that the fires were caused by coolant mixing with exhaust soot.

The majority of the recalled cars are in Europe and about 480,000 are in Asia.

Those recalled in the U.S. include:

- 2013 through 2018 BMW 328d sedans

- 2014 through 2018 BMW 328d station wagons

-2014 through 2016 BMW 535d sedans

- 2015 BMW 740Ld sedans

- 2015-2017 BMW X3 xDrive28d crossover SUVs

- 2014-2017 BMWX5 xDrive35d crossover SUVs

The affected BMWs were built between September 2012 and June 2017. For 2019, BMW does not offer any diesel-fueled models in its lineup in the U.S., although the automaker told The Car Connection that it has not made a decision on whether to sell a diesel version of its X5 crossover SUV here.