GM's car-share service, JLR gets with Apple and Android, Tesla goes to China: What's New @ The Car Connection

GM’s Maven car-sharing service extends to 10 new cities by the end of the year

General Motors will allow even more owners of its cars to rent their vehicles out for money through its Maven car-sharing service. On Tuesday, GM announced an expansion to 10 new cities by the end of 2018. The service, which launched this summer in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Detroit, will be expanding to Baltimore, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more in the near future.

Jaguar Land Rover to charge $300 for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

Jaguar Land Rover finally put a price tag on its new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on Tuesday: about $300 for most models.

Ram 1500: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

Pickup trucks that double as family haulers are nothing new. With its comfortable ride, strong mild-hybrid engine options, and first-class interior, the 2019 Ram 1500 makes other full-size trucks feel like yesterday's chuck wagons.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Motor Authority:

Tesla's Chinese plant will initially build Model 3, Model Y

Tesla a week ago purchased a plot of land near Shanghai to build its Chinese plant.

2020 BMW Alpina B7 spy shots and video

BMW's about to give its 7-Series a mid-cycle update, and by the time the car reaches showrooms late next year the folks at Alpina will have their own version ready.

The top shall drop: BMW 8-Series Convertible to debut at 2018 LA auto show

BMW realized the return of its 8-Series coupe with the 2019 M850i xDrive luxury coupe launched in June, but we'll see an 8-Series Convertible join it in the near future.

2018 Tesla Model 3

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla reports profit, explains $46k Model 3 Mid Range model, hints about leasing

Tesla’s quarterly earnings call today was shaping up to be, at long last, an earnings call.

Volvo goes off the grid, invests in mobile-charging experts Freewire

Volvo Cars has announced an investment in Freewire Technologies, a charging company that emphasizes mobile charging solutions.

Tesla Model 3 range-efficiency edge is a serious market strength

Although Tesla may still sometimes be finding its way in terms of how to build cars themselves, it retains a distinct advantage over pretty much every other automaker in one respect: superb power management.