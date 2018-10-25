Jaguar Land Rover to charge $300 for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

Jaguar Land Rover finally put a price tag on its new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on Tuesday: about $300 for most models.

The British automaker said that buyers interested in compatibility with the popular Apple and Android smartphones will need to buy the extra-cost Smartphone Pack for around $300 on vehicles equipped with its more advanced infotainment and control systems. The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car will come standard with the Smartphone Pack, however.

The automaker confirmed to The Car Connection that the Smartphone Pack will be available on any 2019 Land Rover or Jaguar vehicle already equipped with navigation either its InControl Touch Pro or Pro Duo infotainment systems. The InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system consists of a pair of screens and is included on the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, and Jaguar I-Pace.

Surprisingly, advanced smartphone compatibility is optional even on the costliest Range Rover—the $208,000 Autobiography.

JLR isn't the only luxury brand to charge extra for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. BMW drew headlines earlier this year when it announced that it would turn CarPlay compatibility into a subscription-based service. For the 2019 model year, BMW includes CarPlay for the first year of ownership but charges $80 annually thereafter.