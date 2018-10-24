156,000 Mazda cars and crossover SUVs added to Takata airbag recall

Mazda on Tuesday said that an additional 156,000 cars and crossover SUVs are subject to an increasingly massive recall to replace defective airbag components built by automotive supplier Takata.

The latest recall covers 2010-2013 Mazda 6 sedans, 2010-12 Mazda CX-7 crossover SUVs, 2010-2015 Mazda CX-9 crossover SUVs, and 2011 Mazda RX-8 sports cars.

MORE: Ford offers dealers $1,000 to find and fix Ranger pickups with Takata airbags

The Mazda vehicles affected by the latest round of recalls have passenger-side airbag inflators that may explode in the event of a crash, which could send shrapnel toward the vehicle's occupants. The Takata recall has affected nearly every major automaker due to defective airbag inflators that are prone to degradation in climates with higher humidity or more temperature cycling.

Depending on the vehicle, the recalls apply only to cars that were sold in or have ever resided in certain states. For the most part, the recall covers cars in humid and warmer climates largely in the sun belt, but for certain years of the recalled Mazda models, the airbag issue applies to nearly every state.

Mazda said that its dealers will be aware of which vehicles are subject to the recall. Owners will begin receiving notification from Mazda in the mail by mid-November. The faulty airbag components will be replaced at no cost to vehicle owners.

The Takata airbag recall now includes about 40 million cars sold globally, a number that may continue to grow.