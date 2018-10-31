2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominees

Wander through any suburban neigborhood and you'll see plenty of full-size pickups parked in driveways waiting to be loaded up for baseball practice or a run to Safeway.

That's why the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 are obvious candidates for our top award, Best Car To Buy 2019.

GM has started to differentiate its Chevy and GMC full-size trucks more than ever, but we still lump them together because they're the same basic truck underneath. For now, they come standard with a V-8 engine underhood, but a new turbo-4 due out soon promises solid thrust and improved real-world fuel economy. The Silverado and Sierra lineups will eventually grow even further with a new turbodiesel engine that's yet to come.

Beneath their new styling—outlandish on the Chevy and more reserved on the GMC—the pickups have a reworked interior with better small-item storage and nicer materials. A GMC exclusive for now is a unique tailgate with an upper portion that can fold flat to create a standing desk of sorts. It is just as useful to contractors as it is for sketching out football plays on the sidelines of a pee-wee game.

The range-topping Sierra Denali also debuts the first carbon fiber pickup bed, which GMC says is lighter and stronger than steel or aluminum.

Part of what makes the GM truck lineup so appealing is that the automaker doesn't skimp on desirable features. Tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard on every Sierra and Silverado, while active safety features are reasonably priced and widely available.

Between a spacious interior and the impressive utility inherent to any full-size pickup, the latest Silverado and Sierra are obvious candidates for our biggest award. The only question is whether a pickup has what it takes to best some competitive crossover SUVs to take home the top prize.