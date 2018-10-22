2019 Toyota Prius, BMW styling rethink, Electric-car parking: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Prius shuffles its trim levels

The 2019 Toyota Prius ditches its previous trim level naming structure going forward, swapping numbered trims—One, Two, and Three—for conventional Toyota car and SUV trim level names like L, LE, and XLE.

Care by Volvo subscription service reaches Canada with some changes

Canadians will now have full access to something they’ve never had before. Well, other than recreational marijuana. As of Tuesday, Volvo’s subscription ownership service, Care by Volvo, will now be available to Canadians—with a couple caveats.

2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs

Volvo refuses to ignore sedans—and wagons. Even though about 80 percent of the vehicles that leave the automaker’s showrooms are high-riding crossover SUVs, it’s sedans—and wagons—that put Volvo on the map.

2019 BMW i3

From Motor Authority:

Styling of BMW electric cars will be toned down as tech matures

Future BMW electric cars won't exactly follow in the footsteps of the wildly futuristic i8 or bionic egg-shaped i3. Instead, the brand plans to tone things down as battery technology becomes more commonplace.

Lynk & Co. ready to go racing with 03 TCR

Lynk & Co. will take its recently revealed 03 sedan to the starting grid in the new FIA-sanctioned World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with an 03-based race car built to TCR specifications.

Ford to use new "miracle" material to make cars quieter

The pursuit of reducing unwanted noises from the engine compartment has reached a new level at Ford. The automaker announced last Tuesday it will begin incorporating the two-dimensional nanomaterial graphene under its hoods—a first for the automotive industry.

Massachusetts updates green-car parking signs at Logan Airport [CREDIT: JOHN BRIGGS]

From Green Car Reports:

MA updates signs to allow electric-vehicle parking: reader success story

Bureaucracies have some funny ways of saying they were wrong and you were right. Even if they can't tell you they made a mistake, it's nice to see them fix a problem they created.

Deadline for comments on EPA fuel-economy rollback is Tuesday

Readers who want to make their voices heard in objection to (or support of) the EPA proposal to freeze fuel economy standards have until tomorrow to get their comments in.

Zinc air battery project claims $100/kwh cost, could be headed to vehicles

Until now, solid-state lithium-ion cells have been the likely path forward for battery technology, potentially finding their way into some production vehicles by 2025.