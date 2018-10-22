2019 Toyota Prius shuffles its trim levels

The 2019 Toyota Prius ditches its previous trim level naming structure going forward, swapping numbered trims—One, Two, and Three—for conventional Toyota car and SUV trim level names like L, LE, and XLE.

Toyota’s city-sized Prius c received the same change just a few months ago, but Toyota is shuffling options around as well as trim names with its more popular hybrid.

MORE: 800,000 Toyota Prius hybrids recalled over stall risk

Though pricing is not yet available, CarsDirect reports that the most fuel-efficient Prius Two Eco will be renamed the L Eco, and will serve as the new base trim. The Two Eco trim is currently about $1,700 more than the base Prius One, and offers a 4 mpg fuel economy advantage over the base model. It's possible the Prius One may not have a successor after all.

The Prius Two becomes the LE model, Three becomes XLE and the top-tier Prius Four will be dubbed Limited. Touring variants of the Three and Four are being cut as well, though the XLE and Limited should offer many of the same features as options like the Advanced Technology Package.

Toyota has used numerical trim levels for the Prius lineup since the previous redesign in 2010, first using Roman numerals but switching to spelled-out numbers in 2012 when the now-discontinued Prius v arrived.

Though the trim levels get a shake-up, there’s currently no indication that the 2019 Prius will gain Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa support like the Camry, Highlander, and Sienna added for 2019. Still, the Prius offers standard active safety features like automatic emergency braking, giving it bragging rights over upstart competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid.