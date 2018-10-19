2019 Volvo S60, Ford Shelby GT500 leaked, Cheaper Tesla Model 3: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs

Volvo refuses to ignore sedans—and wagons. Even though about 80 percent of the vehicles that leave the automaker’s showrooms are high-riding crossover SUVs, it’s sedans—and wagons—that put Volvo on the map.

GM recalls raft of Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC vehicles over noncompliant seatbelts

General Motors on Tuesday said that about 16,000 sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks may have left its factories with rear seatbelt retractors that do not lock correctly when a child seat is installed.

2019 Nissan Titan and Titan XD's new Apple, Android compatibility pumps price to $31,785

With its newly standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, the 2019 Nissan Titan will cost $31,785 to start.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked on Instagram via @sinister_lifestyle

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is expected to make its debut in January at the 2019 Detroit auto show, but it appears the new snake just couldn't wait that long to slither out from under its covers.

Buy this seriously cool Swiss watch and help get the Huet Brothers Coupe into production

Back in 2012, we brought you the first details on a sports car combining retro looks with modern mechanicals that was in the works at Huet Brothers.

VW previews lighting elements that can communicate

In the future, self-driving cars will need to communicate with pedestrians and drivers of traditional automobiles. Volkswagen wants to embrace this concept and previewed a few ways self-driving cars could communicate with other motorists and pedestrians on Wednesday.

Brown 2013 Tesla Model S60 listed on Autotrader, Aug 2018, for $37,975

From Green Car Reports:

Lower-cost Tesla Model 3: Does 260 miles, $45K before incentives split the difference?

Those who’ve waited faithfully for the more affordable $35,000 version of the Tesla Model 3 to be built could finally get what they’ve been wanting soon—especially if they live in California, don’t mind a little more battery than what they’d planned for, and are okay with a creative view on the bottom-line numbers.

EPA: Cleaner power generation offset increase of vehicle emissions in 2017

U.S. emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases fell 2.7 percent in 2017, despite the Trump administration's efforts to revive coal use in the U.S., the EPA announced on Monday.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace gets official range, MPGe ratings

Now that it has finally delivered the first retail example of its I-Pace, Jaguar has released official range and MPGe estimates for this new luxurious electric crossover.