Honda Insight: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

The Honda Insight proves that sedans might just have a future after all. This four-door sedan is well-priced, with a spacious interior full of the latest safety and convenience tech, and it's even good looking.

Oh, and did we mention that most versions of the 2019 Insight are rated at 52 mpg combined?

That's because it's a hybrid in the vein of the Toyota Prius, but without the quirky styling and bonkers interior. The Insight takes what we love about the Honda Civic and makes it guilt-free—or at least low-guilt, like fro-yo instead of Ben and Jerry's.

Forget the last two times Honda tried with the Insight. The wacky first-generation car is prized among obsessive hypermilers, while the fake Prius second one was a flop from day one. The 2019 Insight doesn't shout about its intentions. Its Accord-lite styling outside is paired to an interior cribbed from the Civic. Base trims lack a few convenience features, but the Insight EX that costs about $25,000 has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power-adjustable heated seats, navigation, and a moonroof.

All Insights boast a full suite of collision-avoidance tech that helped them earn a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS and five stars in every category from the NHTSA.

Where the Insight comes up short is in its acceleration. It'll keep up with traffic, but only that. Its two-motor hybrid system puts out a combined 151 horsepower, which isn't a lot to lug around 3,000 pounds of unladen car. The Insight's hybrid system was designed without the need for a transmission, which means that its gas engine spends a lot of time spooled up to keep it moving on the highway or in fast-moving traffic.