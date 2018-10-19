GM recalls raft of Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC vehicles over noncompliant seatbelts

General Motors on Tuesday said that about 16,000 sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks may have left its factories with rear seatbelt retractors that do not lock correctly when a child seat is installed.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 model year vehicles, including the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT6, and Chevrolet Volt. Since many of the vehicles are still in dealer inventory, GM issued a stop sale to its dealers for affected vehicles.

At fault are seatbelt retractors, a component in the seatbelt assembly that keeps the belt taut and brings it back into the reel when unbuckled. The faulty retractors may not lock when the belts are pulled out fully, which means that they may not properly secure a child seat. Seatbelt retractors that lock when the belts are fully extended are a federal requirement for new vehicles.

GM said in government filings that it will inspect vehicles that may have been fitted with the faulty retractors, which may be in second- and third-row seatbelt assemblies depending on the vehicle. If it finds that the retractors do not work correctly, it will replace them at no cost to vehicle owners.

About a third of the recalled vehicles are expected to have faulty seatbelts retractors, GM said.

GM said that some of the vehicles were built for export and that its global offices will handle inspection of those vehicles.