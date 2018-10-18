New Goodyear stores, Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition, Tesla's China bid: What's New @ The Car Connection

Goodyear to sell tires direct to consumers, offer mobile installation

The four tire stores in the Washington, D.C., area that Goodyear opened on Monday share little other than the smell of fresh rubber with typical greasy auto repair shops.

2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4x4 review update: SUV from the land before time

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia's design is nearly old enough to start preparing for its bar mitzvah. The second-generation Sequoia full-size SUV bowed in 2007, so long ago that its rivals have all been redesigned.

2019 Nissan Titan and Titan XD's new Apple, Android compatibility pumps price to $31,785

With its newly standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, the 2019 Nissan Titan will cost $31,785 to start.

2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package

From Motor Authority:

2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition arrives, limited to 10 cars

Audi Sport has stuffed its latest R8 derivative with the best of its performance parts bin. The 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package is now the most performance-oriented model Audi's go-fast division has ever offered.

World's fastest wheel-driven car cracks 503 mph

Meet the world's fastest wheel-driven car: the Team Vesco Turbinator II. Unlike other cars built only with the goal to go fast in a straight line, the wheels drove this car to a record, not thrust from a jet engine or rockets.

The GT-R and Z remain on Nissan's radar, electrification possible

Nissan's Z and GT-R sports cars are apparently alive and well inside the Japanese automaker, despite rumors of the former's demise. Top Gear magazine reported Tuesday that both cars appear to have a bright and possibly electrifying future.

Brown 2013 Tesla Model S60 listed on Autotrader, Aug 2018, for $37,975

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla secures site for Chinese factory

In the midst of escalating trade wars, Tesla is moving ahead with its plans to build a factory in China.

Google Maps adds electric-car charging locations

In a banner day for electric-car drivers, Google announced on Wednesday that it will add electric-car charging stations to Google Maps.

BMW i4 will resemble 4-Series Grand Coupe–with big battery

BMW plans to launch perhaps its most mainstream electric car, the i4, in 2021, about a year after the iX3 electric crossover utility goes on sale.