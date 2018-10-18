2019 Nissan Titan and Titan XD's new Apple, Android compatibility pumps price to $31,785

With its newly standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, the 2019 Nissan Titan will cost $31,785 to start.

That's up $360 over last year and that price includes a mandatory destination charge.



Moving up to the extended- or crew-cab configurations now brings the option of a 485-watt Panasonic and Fender 10-speaker audio system, with two additional speakers in crew-cab models. The upgraded stereo is standard on SL and Platinum trim levels with the crew-cab body trim levels. In addition to a new 7.0-inch touchscreen as standard, all Titans also get an additional USB port that brings the total to two.

Finally, extended- and crew-cab models add a rear door alert system, which uses the door sensors, horn, and a message display to remind drivers to check the Titan’s back seat after parking the vehicle, similar to the system that GM employs on many of its vehicles.

Titan models come standard with a 5.6-liter V-8 with 390 horsepower and either rear- or four-wheel drive, and prices top out at $58,795 for the Platinum Crew Cab 4x4 model. The heavier-duty Titan XD adds extra payload and towing capacity as well as the option for a 5.0-liter turbodiesel V-8, and all models except the base diesel SV Single Cab get four-wheel drive.

The Titan XD starts at $41,265 for the gas-powered SV Single Cab, and tops out at $66,295 for the diesel Platinum Crew Cab.