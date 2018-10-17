NHTSA investigating Ford F-series Super Duty tailgates for opening without warning

Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup truck owners have found their tailgates have been flying open without warning while driving, according to complaints filed to the NHTSA.

According to a report published by CarComplaints.com on Tuesday, the NHTSA has received multiple complaints from F-250 and F-350 owners claiming that the tailgate will open on its own. In some cases, this damages the vehicle.

MORE: Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks over seat belt fire risk

One owner of a 2017 Super Duty claims that this has happened 17 different times, and once when the truck was traveling 65 mph. The resulting force damaged both the tailgate itself and the trailer being towed behind. Another citing 12 incidents brought the truck to a dealer for service, which was unable to fix the problem. This owner also noted that there is no warning light on the Super Duty to indicate when the tailgate is open.

Ford issued a technical service bulletin in 2017 to inspect trucks built before June 7, 2017, for electrical concerns surrounding the tailgate opening mechanism and rear parking aid sensors, but dealers have only been told to inspect connectors and replace wire harnesses in Super Duty models.

While the NHTSA investigation is not yet complete, it could lead to either an upgraded safety investigation or a full recall request for all F-250 and F-350 models.