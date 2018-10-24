Ram 1500: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

Pickup trucks that double as family haulers are nothing new. With its comfortable ride, strong mild-hybrid engine options, and first-class interior, the 2019 Ram 1500 makes other full-size trucks feel like yesterday's chuck wagons.

Ram knows that truck buyers are fiercely loyal. They make Cubs and Red Sox fans seem wishy-washy. To bring them into showrooms, the company gave its Ram new duds that hide a massive tech upgrade.

Under the—dare we say it—crossover-like hood, the redesigned Ram 1500 will eventually offer a quartet of engines. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system saves fuel and adds power to the standard V-6 and available V-8 engines, while the brand's on-again, off-again turbodiesel is set to make its return. For traditionalists, the brand's muscular 5.7-liter V-8 sticks around. Every version we've driven, whether with rear- or four-wheel drive, pairs exceptionally well to the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Ram's optional air suspension returns. We're more in its favor than we were before, but the standard coil springs are nearly as comfortable, a lot less complex, and cheaper to boot.

Where we would spend our money is inside. Even work trucks have a classy feel, while high-line Laramie Longhorns are draped in soft leather and boast open-pore wood accents with a logo that's actually branded on by hand, ya'll. The optional 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment is mounted vertically—like in a Tesla, but here it's augmented by conventional audio and secondary knobs and switches.

Rear-seat riders are treated to limo-like space and seatbacks that recline. Heated and cooled cushions, numerous USB and USB-C ports, and air vents will have passengers angling for the back seat rather than the front.

The Ram handles cargo well, too. Its various bed lengths can be augmented by lockable cubbies built into its bed walls. The power-retractable tailgate may lack the complicated steps found in some rivals, but at least it's easy to lift.

It's hard to imagine a more versatile vehicle. If there's one thing that could hold the Ram back, it's a price tag that skyrockets toward six figures with every option box ticked.