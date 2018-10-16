GM recalls its full-size Chevy, GMC vans over fire risk

2017 Chevrolet Express
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 16, 2018

General Motors on Tuesday said that it will recall about 30,000 full-size vans to trim insulation around electrical components that could catch fire.

The recall covers 2016 through 2018 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans fitted with a specific type of rear climate control system. In those vans, GM said that it identified electrical wiring insulation in the climate control module that may overheat when the system is set to maximum heat or to maximize air to the floor vents.

Because the controls are integrated into the vans' headliners, a fire could start behind the fabric.

While the problem is serious, the solution is relatively simple. GM said in government filings that the insulation prone to overheating around the wiring connector can be removed, thus eliminating the fire risk.

GM said that it will begin alerting owners of vans with the specific type of rear climate controls by the end of October. The fix is free for van owners and will take about an hour for dealers to complete.

For now, GM said that owners of Express and Savana vans with single rear climate controls should set the middle of the three control knobs to the vent position and the far right temperature control to the leftmost position for cold air.

