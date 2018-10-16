Honda airbag theft, Porsche Panamera GTS, Hyundai Nexo driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Thieves are stealing Honda airbags and reselling them on the black market

In the past, car thieves have gone for unattended items, radio head units, and even the car itself. Now they’re going for airbags. According to a report by USA Today, there has been a recent spike in airbag thefts in many major markets around the country.

The ultimate guide to compact crossover SUVs

Shopping for a compact crossover SUV is like looking through the menu at most popular chain restaurants: choices abound.

GM dealers to offer factory-backed extended bumper-to-bumper warranties

General Motors dealers on Monday began offering extended full-coverage new-car warranties that the automaker said are the first of their kind.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

From Motor Authority:

Meet the new sweet spot: 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS debuts

Porsche on Monday unveiled the new GTS version of its second-generation Panamera.

Borgward's Chinese backer seeks new investors to support brand's expansion

Chinese automaker Foton announced a week ago that it will sell a 67-percent stake in Borgward to attract new investors and help the revived German automaker expand sales into new markets.

Jay Leno inspects a trio of 1980s-era Toyota Land Cruisers

Classic and vintage SUVs are big business right now. That's because these well-aged machines have timeless style, the ability to go anywhere and bring your family along, and usually don't cost too much. That last trait is changing quickly, though. Jay Leno welcomes a man profiting from this SUV boom, and he's brought along a trio of his favorite Toyota Land Cruisers.

2019 Hyundai Nexo, Topanga Canyon, CA, Oct 2018

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Hyundai Nexo: first drive of 380-mile fuel-cell crossover utility

Pretty much any story on a new vehicle these days notes that new-car buyers are snapping up utility vehicles, while traditional sedans languish on sales lots.

Jaguar delivers first I-Pace electric crossover in North America

Jaguar confirmed its first retail delivery of the I-Pace electric crossover Monday, a few weeks ahead of the company’s early November target for retail sales.

Judge approves Tesla SEC settlement

A federal judge in New York gave final approval Tuesday to the $40 million settlement between Tesla, its chief executive officer Elon Musk, and the SEC over Musk's tweets about plans to take the company private.