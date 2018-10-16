Lyft expands monthly ride-hail subscription service nationwide

October 16, 2018

Ride-hailing giant Lyft said Monday that its monthly subscription service is now available nationwide.

For $299 per month, "All-Access Pass" subscribers get 30 rides costing up to $15 apiece. Anything over $15 is charged directly to the rider's credit card through the Lyft smartphone app.

The subscription program could save regular Lyft riders as much as $151 per month, assuming most of their rides cost more than $15. Initially, Lyft will give subscribers a 5-percent discount on additional rides, although the ride-hailing service said that promotional perk is only temporary. The All-Access Pass is aimed at regular commuters and Lyft riders without regular access to their own vehicle.

Lyft said that the subscription applies to single-passenger ride-hailers and carpools, but the bikes and scooters it has recently rolled out.

Lyft's first scooter service—what it envisions as a "last-mile" solution—launched in Denver last month and recently hit the road in Santa Monica, California. Scooters and bicycles cost $1 to start and 15 cents a minute thereafter, meaning it would take nearly an hour to rack up a $15 scooter or bike bill, anyway.

The average cost of a Lyft ride varies greatly by location. In 2015, it was about $13.50 nationwide, but Lyft has not released more recent data.

