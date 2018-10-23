Subaru Forester: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee

2019 Subaru Forester
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 23, 2018

At first glance, the 2019 Subaru Forester doesn't seem like it should be a nominee for our Best Car to Buy 2019. It looks a whole lot like last year's model, which isn't much different from the Forester that won our top award back in 2014.

The difference, as they say, is in the details.

MORE: Read our 2019 Subaru Forester review

The redesigned 2019 Forester has a far more comfortable, plush interior that builds on everything we liked about the outgoing model. It's clear that Subaru paid attention to the small stuff such as surface detailing and quality materials. Storage for small items is plentiful, correcting a major issue with last year's crossover SUV. At the rear, an exceptionally wide liftgate opens to reveal a wide, flat cargo area as spacious as an urban loft.

MORE: Follow all our Best Car To Buy 2019 news as we name a winner

Subaru cut the slow-selling, thirsty turbocharged Forester in favor of a single powertrain that's high on value and fuel efficiency, if not driving thrills. Its ride is comfortable and controlled, with steering that's well-weighted and provides decent feedback for a crossover SUV. Nearly 9 inches of ground clearance and a standard off-road traction control mode enable the Forester to go deeper into the woods than nearly any other crossover SUV, too.

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Like most other Subarus, the Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive—and there's no price or fuel-consumption penalty. A well-equipped Forester Premium with features such as an enormous moonroof, power liftgate, and heated seats costs about $29,500.

Every Forester leaves the factory with an especially high level of active safety tech standard. There's no need to hunt down the right Forester to get automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Step up to the Forester Touring at about $35,000 and Subaru employs iPhone-like facial recognition tech to monitor the driver's attentiveness and to set the memory driver's seat and radio presets. Look down to send a text and the system admonishes your bad behavior.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4x4 review update: SUV from the land before time 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4x4 review update: SUV from the land before time
Subaru Forester: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee Subaru Forester: Best Car To Buy 2019 nominee
2019 BMW X7 first look: Maximum crossover SUV 2019 BMW X7 first look: Maximum crossover SUV
2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs 2019 Volvo S60 first drive: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.