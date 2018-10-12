BMW fire recall, Traffic light-free future, Tesla tax credits: What's New @ The Car Connection

Fire risk prompts BMW to recall 3,500 electrified cars

BMW announced Friday that it will recall about 3,500 electrified models to inspect charging cables that may lead to shocks or fires. The recall covers a wide range of plug-in hybrid and fully electric 2018 and 2019 BMW and Mini models.

2019 Toyota C-HR recalled over wheel loss risk

Toyota on Thursday said that it will recall its subcompact crossover SUV over concerns that their rear wheels could come off due to improperly tightened bolts.

Scientific study examines morality of self-driving car maneuvers involving pedestrians

It’s a question asked many times by philosophy professors, autonomous car engineers, and even the former hosts of Top Gear: if a self-driving car is barrelling towards a pedestrian in the road and has the option to swerve and put other pedestrians in danger, which alternative should it choose?

Ford Intersection Priority Management

Ford proposes a future without traffic lights

Vehicle-to-everything communications technology, more commonly referred to as V2X, is poised to change the way cars operate in the very near future.

Ringbrothers readies Chevy K5 Blazer for 2018 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has a penchant for building memorable vehicles. The company's 1972 AMC Javelin AMX unveiled last year still gets the heart buzzing, and so does a handful of other creations born out of its Spring Green, Wisconsin shop.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

Porsche isn't even finished with new variants of the current 991-generation 911 but the automaker is already deep into development of new variants for the car's successor, the 992.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH]

Tesla sets Monday deadline for full tax credit

Tesla has given buyers a deadline of Monday to order a car if they want the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Best deals on green cars for October 2018

One of the best ways to get people to buy green cars is the same way automakers get consumers to buy any car—by making deals.

Israel plans to end internal combustion car sales by 2030

Add Israel to the list of countries planning to ban sales of cars that run on gasoline and diesel fuel.