2019 Toyota C-HR recalled over wheel loss risk

Toyota on Thursday said that it will recall its subcompact crossover SUV over concerns that their rear wheels could come off due to improperly tightened bolts.

The recall covers just a handful of 2019 Toyota C-HR vehicles—about 700, Toyota said in a statement.

At fault are rear axle bearing bolts that Toyota said may not have been tightened properly when the assembly was manufactured. The loose rear bolts could damage the rear brake components, reducing braking power. Toyota also said that the loose bolts could lead to the C-HR's rear wheels coming off entirely.

Toyota said that it will inspect rear axle assemblies on the affected C-HRs. If the automaker's dealers find loose or detached bolts, they will replace the entire rear axle hub bearing assembly and rear axle carrier at no cost to vehicle owners.

Owners of 2019 C-HRs will receive notice in the mail from Toyota by mid-November if their vehicles are covered under the recall. Toyota did not say if any crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of the improperly tightened bolts.

For 2019, Toyota added smartphone connectivity to the 2019 C-HR and expanded the number of trim levels from one to three.