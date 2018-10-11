Mazda adds CarPlay, Audi e-tron driven,Bollinger's electric pickup: What's New @ The Car Connection

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto added to 2018 Mazda 3

The 2018 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback joined the ranks of compact cars available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Lyft hires former Obama DOT secretary Anthony Foxx as chief policy officer

Ride-sharing giant Lyft has an eye on its self-driving taxi development going forward, as the company said Tuesday that it hired Anthony Foxx, former Transportation Secretary under President Barack Obama, as its new chief policy officer.

2019 Lexus GX Review

All is not what it seems with the 2019 Lexus GX 460. Beneath its soft leather and glossy wood beats the hard of an adventurer, one that’s out of sync with other luxury crossover SUVs.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype first drive, Namibia, Africa, October, 2018

From Motor Authority:

2019 Audi e-tron prototype first drive review: An SUV that happens to be electric

Embedded deep in the Namibian desert, surrounded by orange sand that looks like it was imported from Moab, we discovered one of the unexpected benefits of driving an electric car: Giraffes don’t gallop away as you creep up on them. The noise of the tires slowly crushing loose rocks and sand alerts them of our presence but they merely look on curiously, as if baffled by the psychedelic camouflage covering our Audi e-tron prototype’s body. “When we drove here in a Toyota Hilux, the giraffes started running as soon as they heard the engine,” Audi engineer Christian Graf pointed out.

2019 Audi A6 Allroad spy shots

Audi engineers are hard at work developing a redesigned A6 Allroad soft-roader, and one of the prototypes has just been spotted.

Mazda CX-5 gets punchy 2.5-liter turbo, GVC Plus handling

Mazda has introduced a round of updates for its CX-5 small crossover SUV including the addition of a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4.

Bollinger B2

From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger Motors announces B2 electric pickup alongside SUV

Bollinger Motors has already generated a lot of interest in its B1 electric SUV. And on Wednesday it released images and some details of its long awaited second model, a pickup.

Europe commits to 30 percent CO2 cut by 2030, after dire UN climate report

Following a U.N. report on Monday that concluded world leaders have only two decades to end emissions of greenhouse gases or suffer catastrophic climate change, the European Union took just 13 hours to announce plans to cut emissions from cars and trucks a further 35 percent by 2030.

Mercedes breaks ground on US battery factory (Updated)

Mercedes-Benz broke ground Friday on a new battery factory in the U.S.—right next door to its SUV factory in Alabama.