Apple CarPlay, Android Auto added to 2018 Mazda 3

2017 Mazda 3
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 11, 2018

The 2018 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback joined the ranks of compact cars available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

CarsDirect reported Wednesday that Mazda dealers were instructed to upgrade Mazda 3 Touring and Grand Touring trim levels with Apple and Android smartphone compatibility for free. The automaker isn't including the smartphone tech on the base Mazda 3, although owners can ask dealers to add the upgrade for $199 plus installation charges.

MORE: Mazda finally gets on board with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in U.S.

The upgrade is also available for current owners of 2018 Mazda 3s.

Mazda was one of the last major automakers to lack Apple and Android connectivity until earlier this year when the automaker debuted its software for the Mazda 6 mid-size sedan. It has since expanded CarPlay and Android to its CX-9 three-row crossover.

The automaker has not said if the 2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback will be built with Apple and Android capability direct from the factory or if the feature will again be a dealer add-on. However, it's widely expected that the Mazda 3 will be redesigned for the 2019 model year.

Some automakers—namely BMW and Toyota—offer Apple CarPlay in some of their cars but not Android Auto.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure 2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure
2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.