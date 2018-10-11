Apple CarPlay, Android Auto added to 2018 Mazda 3

The 2018 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback joined the ranks of compact cars available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

CarsDirect reported Wednesday that Mazda dealers were instructed to upgrade Mazda 3 Touring and Grand Touring trim levels with Apple and Android smartphone compatibility for free. The automaker isn't including the smartphone tech on the base Mazda 3, although owners can ask dealers to add the upgrade for $199 plus installation charges.

The upgrade is also available for current owners of 2018 Mazda 3s.

Mazda was one of the last major automakers to lack Apple and Android connectivity until earlier this year when the automaker debuted its software for the Mazda 6 mid-size sedan. It has since expanded CarPlay and Android to its CX-9 three-row crossover.

The automaker has not said if the 2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback will be built with Apple and Android capability direct from the factory or if the feature will again be a dealer add-on. However, it's widely expected that the Mazda 3 will be redesigned for the 2019 model year.

Some automakers—namely BMW and Toyota—offer Apple CarPlay in some of their cars but not Android Auto.