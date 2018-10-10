2019 Chevy Silverado mpg, Porsche's steering wheel commitment, Tesla vs. NHTSA: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Silverado's new turbo-4 rated at 21 mpg combined

A new turbo-4 engine found under the hood of the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado packs a punch—with the thirst for fuel to match.

Production shift in Europe could spell end for Buick Cascada

Former General Motors subsidiary Opel's announcement Tuesday that it will cease production of its four-seat convertible by the end of next year could have major implications for the Buick Cascada.

Mazda 6 recalled over suspension rust risk

Concerns about corrosion affecting structural components prompted Mazda on Wednesday to recall about 49,000 examples of its mid-size sedan in certain colder climates.

964 Porsche 911 lightweight restoration by Singer and Williams

From Motor Authority:

Porsche North America CEO: Porsches will always have a steering wheel and pedals

Porsche drivers want it all. So says Porsche North America CEO Klaus Zellmer. When it comes to self-driving cars, that means Porsche drivers want to hand off the driving when it's tedious and take it back when it's fun.

Volvo will use Nvidia AI chip in next-gen SPA2 platform

Volvo is the latest automaker to announce plans to integrate Nvidia's powerful Drive AGX chips in its cars.

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots

BMW M is out testing a new version of the M2 at the Nürburgring, believed to be a hardcore M2 CS.

Tesla Model 3 NHTSA test

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla again claims higher safety rating than NTHSA gives

Tesla took a page out of its Model S playbook over the weekend and announced that its Model 3 is the safest car that NHTSA has tested. Only Tesla isn't NHTSA.

Subsidy's swansong: Canadian plug-in sales take a dip

After generous tax credits expired in Canada’s largest province of Ontario, September, not April, turned out to be the coldest month for electric-car sales North of the Border. The tax credit was worth up to $10,000 ($14,000 Canadian.)

Mercedes breaks ground on U.S. battery factory

Mercedes-Benz has broken ground on a new battery factory in the U.S.—right next door to its SUV factory in Alabama.