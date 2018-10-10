2019 Chevrolet Silverado's new turbo-4 rated at 21 mpg combined

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
October 10, 2018

A new turbo-4 engine found under the hood of the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado packs a punch—with the thirst for fuel to match.

Chevrolet on Wednesday said the new engine found in its 2019 Silverado will be rated by the EPA at 20 mpg city, 23 highway, 21 combined with rear-wheel drive and 19/22/20 mpg for four-wheel-drive models. 

Those numbers are better than Silverados with the 5.3-liter V-8, which earn as high as 19 mpg combined. The Ram 1500 with its 3.6-liter V-6 and the Ford F-150 with its standard 3.3-liter V-6 and optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6 are rated at 22 mpg combined, but those trucks are also rated by the EPA at upward of 25 mpg on the highway.

The Silverado's 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine is also standard on the 2019 GMC Sierra, although fuel economy figures for that truck have not been announced. 

The Silverado's turbo-4 may be down on cylinder count, but its 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque split the difference between Ram's base V-6 and the F-150's available 2.7-liter V-6. In the Silverado, the turbo-4 is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

With its four cylinders, the new turbocharged engine is a first for a modern full-size pickup truck. It's standard on the 2019 Silverado LT and RST trim levels. A 5.3-liter V-8 rated at 355 hp is optional on those trims, while a 4.3-liter V-6 is standard on work-oriented versions of the Silverado. A 6.2-liter V-8 is also optional on the Silverado. The automaker has announced but not yet detailed a turbodiesel inline-6 engine. 

