Mazda 6 recalled over suspension rust risk

Concerns about corrosion affecting structural components prompted Mazda on Wednesday to recall about 49,000 examples of its mid-size sedan in certain colder climates.

The recall covers 2009 and 2010 Mazda 6 sedans sold or ever registered in 22 eastern and Midwestern states and the District of Columbia where road salt is commonly used to combat icy conditions in winter.

MORE: Read our 2018 Mazda 6 review

At fault is a front suspension subframe that Mazda said in government filings is susceptible to debilitating corrosion. If the subframe's crossmember rusts, it could cause suspension components to separate from the vehicle. Mazda said that it has received 20 complaints from consumers, most of which were for the 2009 Mazda 6. The automaker said that its investigation found that complaints from vehicle owners are increasing as the 6 sedans age.

To rectify the issue, Mazda said it will install a drain hose to route moisture away from the suspension components. Depending on the severity of the rust, the automaker said that it will either install a new side member or an improved front crossmember. The automaker will also apply a protective wax to the underside of affected vehicles.

Mazda will begin alerting owners of affected vehicles in mid-November. The recall will be performed at no cost to owners.