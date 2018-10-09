Production shift in Europe could spell end for Buick Cascada

Former General Motors subsidiary Opel's announcement Tuesday that it will cease production of its four-seat convertible by the end of next year could have major implications for the Buick Cascada.

Opel said in a statement that its version of the Cascada convertible "will remain on sale until the end of 2019." The Cascada was designed in Europe by Opel and has been sold globally through Buick, Vauxhall, Holden, and Opel dealers. Aside from minor trim and regional compliance differences, all of the convertibles built at Opel's assembly plant in Poland are largely identical.

The Car Connection reached out to a Buick spokesman, who said he could not comment on the Cascada convertible's future in the U.S.

GM and Opel have an increasingly complicated relationship. Opel was acquired by French automaker PSA—which sells Peugeot and Citroen vehicles—in 2017, but it continues to build the Cascada and the Buick Regal that GM exports to the U.S.

The Cascada has already been discontinued in the U.K., where it was sold as a Vauxhall, and in Australia, where it was sold as a Holden.

In the U.S., the Cascada is one of few convertibles available for less than $40,000—and its chief rival, the Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet, will be discontinued next year.

