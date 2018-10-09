2019 Ford Edge ST, Jeep Wrangler recall, Electric car sales: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Edge Review

The 2019 Ford Edge has one of the newer names in the company’s crossover-SUV lineup, but it’s been an unqualified hit since it was new in 2007. The latest second-generation Edge has carved out a niche between the bigger Explorer and the smaller Escape, one that suits drivers that regularly chauffeur adult passengers and don’t put a high priority on outright performance.

Redesigned Jeep Wrangler to be recalled over frame welding problems

Jeep informed its dealers last week that it will launch a recall for its redesigned 2018 and 2019 Wranglers over improper welds on front suspension components that many not have been attached correctly at the factory.

Electrical fire risk prompts Kia Niro hybrid recall

Kia last week said that it will recall two of its hybrid models over an electrical issue that the automaker says increases the risk of a fire.

2019 Ford Edge ST

2019 Ford Edge ST first drive review: Down payment on the future

Ford’s ST badge hails from Europe, where it’s adorned a couple of decades’ worth of Cougars, Pumas, Mondeos, Focuses and Fiestas.

Daimler and Geely could join forces to take on China's booming ride-hail market

German auto giant Daimler and its Chinese shareholder Zhejiang Geely Holding Group could join forces to take on the booming ride-hail market in China, which is currently dominated by Didi Chuxing.

Someone built a Mustang sedan using an Aussie Ford Falcon

The Ford Mustang never spawned a four-door model, although it's about to influence a future performance SUV with an electric powertrain. However, one individual has taken it upon his or herself to build what we see here.

Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH]

Nothing comes close to Tesla: 2018 Q3 plug-in sales

Even with solid increases, other electric-car sales paled in comparison with numbers from Tesla in September and for the third quarter of 2018.

FCA announces production Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid in Italy

Jeep said Monday that it laid the groundwork to begin production of a plug-in hybrid version of its small Renegade at the factory in southern Italy where it's produced alongside the Fiat 500X.

Catastrophic climate effects could hit by 2040, UN report says

Two decades. That's all the time world leaders have to reverse emissions of greenhouse gases to avoid inundating coastal cities, killing off coral reefs and their attendant marine wildlife, and potential food shortages, according to a new UN report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.