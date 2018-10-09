Redesigned Jeep Wrangler to be recalled over frame welding problems

Jeep informed its dealers last week that it will launch a recall for its redesigned 2018 and 2019 Wranglers over improper welds on front suspension components that many not have been attached correctly at the factory.

If the welds break, the bracket holding the front track bar separates from the frame, which dramatically reduces steering response.



According to the dealer communication, FCA identified about 18,000 Wranglers that may be affected by the welding issue. Jalopnik reported that about 720 of the vehicles are expected to have faulty welds. It's not clear if Jeep will repair the vehicles or replace them entirely.

The recall was spurred by owners who reported failing welds on Jeep enthusiast forums such as jl-forums.com. A member of that message forum also posted details of the communication from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sent out to dealers in anticipation of the recall.

Jeep isn't the only brand to make headlines over faulty welds. Subaru recently announced a recall to address a welding fault its Ascent three-row crossover SUVs. Subaru planned to inspect and replace any Ascents found with bad welds.



So far, no crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of failing Wrangler track bar welds.