Redesigned Jeep Wrangler to be recalled over frame welding problems

2019 Jeep Wrangler
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
October 9, 2018

Jeep informed its dealers last week that it will launch a recall for its redesigned 2018 and 2019 Wranglers over improper welds on front suspension components that many not have been attached correctly at the factory.

If the welds break, the bracket holding the front track bar separates from the frame, which dramatically reduces steering response.

According to the dealer communication, FCA identified about 18,000 Wranglers that may be affected by the welding issue. Jalopnik reported that about 720 of the vehicles are expected to have faulty welds. It's not clear if Jeep will repair the vehicles or replace them entirely.

MORE: Some 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUVs may be replaced for faulty roof welds

The recall was spurred by owners who reported failing welds on Jeep enthusiast forums such as jl-forums.com. A member of that message forum also posted details of the communication from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sent out to dealers in anticipation of the recall.

Jeep isn't the only brand to make headlines over faulty welds. Subaru recently announced a recall to address a welding fault its Ascent three-row crossover SUVs. Subaru planned to inspect and replace any Ascents found with bad welds.

So far, no crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of failing Wrangler track bar welds.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure 2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.