Kia Rio crash tests, Rolls-Royce Cullinan driven, VW's electric car pricing: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Kia Rio
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 8, 2018

2018 Kia Rio's added safety tech earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2018 Kia Rio is an award-winning car for safety according to the IIHS. The insurance industry-funded crash testers gave the Rio its Top Safety Pick+ award last week, although those top marks apply only to certain 2018 Rio trim levels.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia recalled over fire risk

A control module that can allow exhaust system components to overheat prompted Alfa Romeo last week to recall its Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV.

Toyota recalls 168,000 pickup trucks, SUVs, and sedans over airbag defect

An improperly programmed control unit that may prevent airbags from going off in a crash prompted Toyota last week to issue a recall for 168,000 vehicles.

 
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

From Motor Authority:

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan first drive review: Tetonic shift

In Jackson, Wyoming, things get a little weird. More than a half a million people live in the entire state, most of them in modest small towns never far from staggeringly beautiful wilds.

Rear-wheel-drive BMW 8-Series is coming but don't count on a V-12

BMW's revived 8-Series arrives in showrooms in December but only in M850i xDrive coupe form, with prices confirmed to start at $112,895.

Feds look to loosen rules holding back self-driving car development

Companies in the self-driving car space have been clamoring for a loosening of road rules originally designed for cars with human drivers, which the companies say are impeding the development of the technology—the main one being the requirement for a human onboard at all times.

Volkswagen MEB platform architecture

Volkswagen MEB platform architecture

From Green Car Reports:

How will VW price its next-generation electric vehicles? Think TDI

Volkswagen says that it aims to make “electric vehicles for millions, not millionaires” with its next-generation EVs.

Circular economy: Magnets from old hard drives could wind up in EV motors

As some of the world’s largest automakers ramp up production for a generation of electric vehicles, the supply of one of the most important ingredients—rare-earth elements—is surely a cause for concern.

Where would you most like to see more public chargers installed? Take our Twitter poll

Public charging networks are booming.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure 2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure
2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.