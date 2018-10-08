Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia recalled over fire risk

A control module that can allow exhaust system components to overheat prompted Alfa Romeo last week to recall its Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV.

Alfa Romeo said in government filings that vehicles equipped with its 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine have software that can, in isolated cases, allow the catalytic converter to overheat. The automaker said that a catalytic converter that gets too hot can melt nearby electrical wiring, which could cause a fire. The automaker did not say if any fires have been reported as a result of the overheating exhaust system components.

Vehicles with the defect may have a check engine warning illuminate in their instrument clusters, Alfa Romeo said.

The recall covers 2017 and 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover SUVs with the turbo-4 engine. The optional twin-turbo V-6 engine in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelivo Quadrifolgio is not affected by the recall.

Dealers will update the engine control unit software to prevent the issue from occurring, Alfa Romeo said.

Separately, the automaker recalled 674 2018 and 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolgio crossover SUVs to replace a defective coolant hose that may leak.

Both recalls will be performed by dealers for free. Alfa Romeo said that it will begin alerting owners of affected vehicles later this month.