2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves

Anemic bug trucks from the 1990s just got swatted.

When the 2019 Ford Ranger goes on sale later this year, the revived mid-sizer from the Blue Oval will pack a wallop. The truckmaker announced Friday that the 2.3-liter turbo-4 under hoods of the new Ranger will tow up to 7,500 pounds, lug up to 1,860 pounds in the bed, and make 310 pound-feet of twist and 270 horsepower.

Those numbers best the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, when equipped with a gasoline engine. The Colorado/Canyon is rated to tow up to 7,000 pounds with a 3.6-liter V-6, 7,700 pounds with a turbodiesel. The 2019 Toyota Tacoma is rated up to 6,800 pounds with its V-6, and the Nissan Frontier is rated up to 6,640 pounds with its V-6.

The Ranger is paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear- or four-wheel drive, with an available electronic locking rear differential.

The 2019 Ranger will cost at least $25,395, but will run up to more than $46,000 with every option ticked, which is several thousand more than competitors. Three trim levels will be available at the start: XL, XLT, and Lariat. A Ranger Raptor will follow later, although Ford hasn't yet confirmed the vehicle for the U.S.

The 2019 Ford Ranger will be produced at the truckmaker's plant in Wayne, Michigan.