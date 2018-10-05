2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves

2019 Ford Ranger
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
October 5, 2018

Anemic bug trucks from the 1990s just got swatted.

When the 2019 Ford Ranger goes on sale later this year, the revived mid-sizer from the Blue Oval will pack a wallop. The truckmaker announced Friday that the 2.3-liter turbo-4 under hoods of the new Ranger will tow up to 7,500 pounds, lug up to 1,860 pounds in the bed, and make 310 pound-feet of twist and 270 horsepower.

Those numbers best the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, when equipped with a gasoline engine. The Colorado/Canyon is rated to tow up to 7,000 pounds with a 3.6-liter V-6, 7,700 pounds with a turbodiesel. The 2019 Toyota Tacoma is rated up to 6,800 pounds with its V-6, and the Nissan Frontier is rated up to 6,640 pounds with its V-6.

MORE: Read our 2019 Ford Ranger preview

The Ranger is paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear- or four-wheel drive, with an available electronic locking rear differential.

The 2019 Ranger will cost at least $25,395, but will run up to more than $46,000 with every option ticked, which is several thousand more than competitors. Three trim levels will be available at the start: XL, XLT, and Lariat. A Ranger Raptor will follow later, although Ford hasn't yet confirmed the vehicle for the U.S.

The 2019 Ford Ranger will be produced at the truckmaker's plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure 2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.