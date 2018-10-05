Subaru Outback, Legacy recalled over faulty parking brake

2014 Subaru Legacy
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 5, 2018

An electronic parking brake that may not do its job prompted Subaru on Thursday to recall about 27,000 of its sedans and crossover SUVs.

The recall covers 2010-2014 Subaru Outback and Subaru Legacy vehicles equipped with manual transmissions in the U.S.

MORE: Read our 2019 Subaru Legacy and 2019 Subaru Outback reviews

At fault is a magnetic ring on the brake's internal circuit board that may crack and prevent the electronic parking brake from engaging. A warning light will illuminate on the vehicle's instrument cluster if the magnetic ring is cracked and the brake will not operate. The vehicles will hold still if left in gear, but may roll on an incline.

Subaru dealers will replace the ring with a more durable unit.

Subaru said that the recall covers about 8,000 Legacy sedans and around 19,200 Outback crossover SUVs. Owners of affected vehicles will receive notice of the recall by mid-November, Subaru said in government filings with the NHTSA.

The vast majority of Legacy and Outback models sold were fitted with automatic transmissions, so the recall covers only a small slice of production. The manual transmission option was dropped from both the Legacy and Outback beginning with the 2015 model year.

No injuries or crashes have been reported as a result of the worn parking brake components.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure 2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.