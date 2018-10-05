Subaru Outback, Legacy recalled over faulty parking brake

An electronic parking brake that may not do its job prompted Subaru on Thursday to recall about 27,000 of its sedans and crossover SUVs.

The recall covers 2010-2014 Subaru Outback and Subaru Legacy vehicles equipped with manual transmissions in the U.S.

At fault is a magnetic ring on the brake's internal circuit board that may crack and prevent the electronic parking brake from engaging. A warning light will illuminate on the vehicle's instrument cluster if the magnetic ring is cracked and the brake will not operate. The vehicles will hold still if left in gear, but may roll on an incline.

Subaru dealers will replace the ring with a more durable unit.

Subaru said that the recall covers about 8,000 Legacy sedans and around 19,200 Outback crossover SUVs. Owners of affected vehicles will receive notice of the recall by mid-November, Subaru said in government filings with the NHTSA.

The vast majority of Legacy and Outback models sold were fitted with automatic transmissions, so the recall covers only a small slice of production. The manual transmission option was dropped from both the Legacy and Outback beginning with the 2015 model year.

No injuries or crashes have been reported as a result of the worn parking brake components.