800,000 Toyota Prius hybrids recalled over stall risk

Toyota on Friday said that it will recall about 800,000 examples of its popular Prius hybrid in the U.S. and about 1.6 million more worldwide over a concern that the vehicles may lose power and stall while being driven.

Toyota said in a statement that the recalled vehicles—2012-2014 Toyota Prius and Toyota Prius V models—were designed to enter a failsafe driving mode that cuts engine power dramatically if their engine computer systems detected a serious fault. In isolated cases, the automaker said that the vehicles stalled, although their power steering and brake systems still functioned.

MORE: Read our 2018 Toyota Prius review

The latest recall builds on two earlier recalls the automaker issued in 2014 and 2015. Toyota said that "previous recalls did not anticipate this new condition."

Toyota did not say if it is aware of any crashes or injuries related to stalling Prius hybrids.

The automaker said that its dealers will update the vehicles' engine control computer software for free. No start date to the recall has been announced.

Globally, the recall includes other models that use the Prius' two-mode hybrid system. In Japan, more than 1.2 million hybrids are covered under the recall. Approximately 400,000 additional recalled vehicles were mostly sold in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.