Ride-share driver pay, Paris show wrapup, California EV chargers: What's New @ The Car Connection

Study: Half of U.S. Uber drivers make less than $10 per hour

A publication focused on the ride-sharing industry found that median hourly wage for nearly half of the Uber drivers in the U.S. is just $9.73 after driving costs.

French automaker returns to US with car-sharing Chevrolets, not Peugeots and Citroëns

When French automaker PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroën, returns to the U.S. market after decades away later this month, all will not be as it seems.

Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start

Fact: The redesigned 2019 Acura ILX will be the least-costly luxury sedan when it goes on sale later this fall. How far it pushes the definition of "luxury" is up for debate, however.

Ferrari Monza SP1, 2018 Paris auto show

From Motor Authority:

10 things we learned from the 2018 Paris auto show

The 2018 Paris auto show delivered a handful of surprises for American car enthusiasts, albeit l'addition attached to each was mostly weighty.

BMW 3-Series GT: A niche too far?

BMW was one of the first automakers of the modern era to start exploring new niches when it launched vehicles like the original X6 and 5-Series Gran Turismo.

2019 Lexus RC debuts in Paris with sharper look

The Lexus RC is a worthy option in the entry-level luxury coupe segment. It combines excellent build quality with solid performance, although it isn't quite at the same dynamic level as its German rivals.

Electrify America chargers by BTC Power

From Green Car Reports:

Electrify America lays out plans for second round of chargers in California

Midway through building its first installments of electric-car chargers, Electrify America sketched out plans for its second $200-million round of investments in California on Wednesday.

New electric-car ads to hit the other half of California drivers

One problem with electric cars is that they may be invisible.

Algae blooms could be a boon for eco-diesel under DOE-funded project

Algae-based biodiesel has been hyped in the past as a renewable fuel that can be produced here in the U.S., lowering greenhouse-gas emissions without displacing food crops or taxing water supplies. And yet it still hasn’t arrived in any significant way.