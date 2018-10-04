2019 Hyundai Kona adds active safety tech, sees modest price hike

2019 Hyundai Kona
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 4, 2018

The 2019 Hyundai Kona will cost $20,970, about $500 more than last year's model, thanks to a suite of newly standard active safety tech.

Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and a driver attention monitoring system were previously grouped in costly option packages only available on certain trim levels and even in certain paint color combinations. On the range-topping Kona Ultimate, the automatic emergency braking system can recognize and stop for pedestrians, too. 

MORE: Read our 2018 Hyundai Kona review

Otherwise, the 2019 Kona sees a host of minor upgrades. All trims—SE, SEL, Limited, and Ultimate—gain an additional USB port and upgraded front door armrests that Hyundai says are softer than before. The Limited trim level now has Infinity-branded speakers, a built-in garage door opener, a compass, and Hyundai's Blue Link suite of connected apps.

A new Sunset Orange paint color has been added to the Kona's palette.

All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option on all trim levels, the same as it cost on 2018 models. The costliest 2019 Kona—an Ultimate with all-wheel drive—runs $29,880, a $200 bump over the 2018 model.

A 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic is standard on SE and SEL trims, while Limited and Ultimate swap in a 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 175 hp twinned to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai did not say when the 2019 Kona will begin arriving in dealerships.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look 2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start
2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary 2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.