2019 Hyundai Kona adds active safety tech, sees modest price hike

The 2019 Hyundai Kona will cost $20,970, about $500 more than last year's model, thanks to a suite of newly standard active safety tech.

Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and a driver attention monitoring system were previously grouped in costly option packages only available on certain trim levels and even in certain paint color combinations. On the range-topping Kona Ultimate, the automatic emergency braking system can recognize and stop for pedestrians, too.

Otherwise, the 2019 Kona sees a host of minor upgrades. All trims—SE, SEL, Limited, and Ultimate—gain an additional USB port and upgraded front door armrests that Hyundai says are softer than before. The Limited trim level now has Infinity-branded speakers, a built-in garage door opener, a compass, and Hyundai's Blue Link suite of connected apps.

A new Sunset Orange paint color has been added to the Kona's palette.

All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option on all trim levels, the same as it cost on 2018 models. The costliest 2019 Kona—an Ultimate with all-wheel drive—runs $29,880, a $200 bump over the 2018 model.

A 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic is standard on SE and SEL trims, while Limited and Ultimate swap in a 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 175 hp twinned to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai did not say when the 2019 Kona will begin arriving in dealerships.