2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure

The text from Mission Commander Dan—aka my dad—regarding Operation Canadian Invasion came exactly one week before our departure. Our invasion of Canadian waters was to include fishing, cocktails, movies, and some good laughs.

Minutes after first testing the waters for what became known as Canadian Invasion, Commander Dan—err, Dad— asked what vehicle would serve as our troop carrier. I assured him I would arrange something big and comfy—more RMS Queen Mary 2 than USS Enterprise.

A road trip for a Canadian fishing weekend with four adults seemed like the perfect opportunity to spend some time with the updated 2018 Infiniti QX80 with its quieter interior and refined design.

When Commander Dan first laid eyes on the chrome-laden silver QX80 yacht, he simply nodded in approval with military-like stoicism and said, “that’ll do.”

On the road Commander Dan noted the QX80’s 5.6-liter V-8 didn’t sound as mean as the 5.7-liter V-8 in his 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I noted the Infiniti’s engine was far smoother and slightly more powerful, however.

When we berthed the QX80 at his friend Gary’s house on our way to Canada, his son, Philip’s eyes grew big and Gary’s jaw dropped just before he began to laugh. “It’s massive,” Gary chuckled. The QX80 was shaping up to be the perfect rig for Canadian Invasion.

The 49.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row easily swallowed all our gear, even though Gary’s definition of “packing light” was different than everyone else’s. The optional $250 second-row 60/40 split bench seat posed a challenge with the long fishing rod cases. Instead, the standard second-row captain’s chairs would’ve allowed them to pass through the second row. A few minutes of MacGyvering and a handful of bungee cords solved the issue.

“God, we have room back here … it’s like a limo,” Gary said minutes into the half-day drive to Morson, Ontario, the site of our invasion.

Philip became enamored with the supple quilted leather covering the rear door panels while Gary was shocked at how comfortable the massive body-on-frame SUV was as it wafted into Canada on its optional 22-inch aluminum wheels.

Our final destination, New Moon Lodge, was where we said goodbye to the QX80 for a few days. The lodge is on an island that requires a 45 minute blast by boat across Lake of the Woods. Started in 1957, the family-owned and operated fishing and hunting destination is among Gary and Dad’s favorite places.

“I’ve never not been greeted by everyone when I arrive at the dock, and everyone comes to the dock to shake your hand or give you a hug goodbye when you leave,” Dad said wistfully.