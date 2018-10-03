Luxe-lite: 2019 Acura ILX costs $26,895 to start

Fact: The redesigned 2019 Acura ILX will be the least-costly luxury sedan when it goes on sale later this fall. How far it pushes the definition of "luxury" is up for debate, however.

Acura on Wednesday said that the 2019 ILX will start at $26,895, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. That's hardly chump change for a sedan that may look new but shares its underpinnings with the last-generation Honda Civic, a model that was replaced three years ago.

MORE: Read our 2019 Honda Civic review

The base ILX straddles the line between mainstream and luxury brands. Standard equipment includes active safety tech such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a moonroof, synthetic leather seats, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat. A 2.0-liter inline-4 rated at 201 horsepower sends power to the front wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A comparable 2019 Civic EX-L costs about $25,500, albeit with a 174-hp turbo-4 and a shorter warranty.

For $1,750 more, the ILX Premium package adds blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, a garage door opener, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, leather upholstery, and a power passenger's seat. The Technology package costs $1,900 more and adds a 10-speaker ELS audio system and navigation.

With either option package, the TLX can be ordered with the A-Spec appearance package that includes a body kit, 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in performance tires, and synthetic suede upholstery.