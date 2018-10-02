More powerful 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata priced at $26,625

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata will cost about $450 more than last year's model. But that price bump is accompanied by something that may help overcome the trudge of inflation: more power. The 2019 Miata is rated at 181 horsepower, a 26 hp increase over the 2018.

The updated Miata also now comes with a rearview camera and a steering column that tilts and telescopes. On the base MX-5 Miata Sport, an automatic transmission costs about $1,300 more. A package with low-speed automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warnings costs $850.

From there, the MX-5 Miata lineup splits two directions: the sporty, track-oriented MX-5 Miata Club with its Bilstein suspension and limited-slip rear differential or the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring outfitted with heated, leather seats, more sound deadening, and other luxuries. The MX-5 Miata Club costs $26,790 and offers active safety tech for $850 more.

A package that pairs Brembo brakes with 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, leather seats, and a functional body kit costs $3,770 for the Miata Club. Recaro seats can be paired with the Brembo and BBS package for $700 more. Note that if you get the Brembo brakes on the MX-5 Miata Sport you're nixing the possibility of some active safety tech.

The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring includes the active safety gear and costs $31,675. An automatic transmission is optional on the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring for about $1,100. A new GT-S package for Grand Tourings with the manual gearbox costs $550 and adds the Bilstein dampers, limited-slip differential, and shock tower brace for the Club. A brown soft top is newly available on the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring for $200.

On both Club and Grand Touring trims, the roadster body with its folding cloth top can be swapped out for the semi-hardtop MX-5 Miata RF for about $2,7000 more.

All in, the most expensive 2019 Miata—an MX-5 Miata RF Club with the optional Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, and BBS wheel kit as well as extra-cost Soul Red paint is priced at $38,505 including a mandatory $895 destination charge.