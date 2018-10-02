Google Maps updates, 2019 BMW 3-Series, Honda Insight recall: What's New @ The Car Connection

Google Maps update adds 'commute' functionality and music controls to app

For those with a commute that can vary wildly in terms of traffic, Google’s got a new solution in its immensely popular Maps app. The company announced Monday that it would be rolling out an update this week featuring a “Commute” tab that allows users to check what type of traffic they’ll face in the morning and afternoon when heading to and from work, according to Tech Crunch.

If you feel like news stories of traffic-related deaths have been everywhere recently, it’s not all in your head. In 2016, 37,461 people were killed in crashes on U.S. roads, an increase of 5.6 percent over 2015, which had seen its own increase of 10.5 percent from the year before.

A rearview camera system installed on nearly a quarter of a million Honda sedans might not do what it's supposed to—and so the automaker is recalling them.

2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show

From Motor Authority:

The 2019 BMW 3-Series that debuted Tuesday at the 2018 Paris auto show not only represented the seventh generation of the sedan, but it’s also a substantial leap forward for the iconic four-door that has withered for nearly a decade.

It's hardly been a secret but now Porsche has made it official: a new 911 Speedster enters production in 2019.

Audi Sport's R8 LMS racing into the 2019 motorsport season made a pit stop on Tuesday at the 2018 Paris auto show.

2019 Honda Insight

From Green Car Reports:

The 2019 Honda Insight hybrid hasn't been on sale for long; and yet Honda is already recalling more than 6,000 of them for a rearview camera failure.

Americans want renewable electricity, and they want it now.

Automakers are launching a race to build electric cars that can charge as fast filling a gas tank.