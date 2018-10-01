New trade deal, Chevy Silverado concepts, Elon Musk vs. SEC: What's New @ The Car Connection

First 2018 Nissan Leaf produced at assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, Dec 2017
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 1, 2018

NAFTA replacement USMCA could make Mexico-built cars more expensive

An 11th-hour agreement Sunday night between the U.S. and Canada sealed a new trade deal between the three primary North American economies that could increase the cost of building cars in Mexico.

 2014-2016 Cadillac CTS recalled over seat heaters that may catch fire

Seat heaters that may provide too much of a good thing prompted General Motors last week to recall about 54,000 2014-2016 Cadillac CTS sedans. 

Pair of Volvos earn Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV and 2018 Volvo S90 sedan earned the IIHS' top marks, the insurance industry-funded group said last week.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

From Motor Authority:

Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA

Chevrolet has shown off a group of four 2019 Silverado 1500 concepts it plans on bringing to the 2018 SEMA show next month.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

Porsche isn't even finished with new variants of the current 991-generation 911 but the automaker is already deep into development of new variants for the car's successor, the 992.

Audi names new R&D boss

Audi on Monday named Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler as its new R&D chief.

Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal

Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk settles lawsuit with SEC for $40M, will step down as chairman

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday settled a lawsuit with federal regulators alleging that the controversial executive bilked investors and lied when he announced the automaker had "funding secured" to buy back millions in shares to take the company private.

Report: Utility survey shows overwhelming support for renewable power

Americans want renewable electricity, and they want it now.

Audi to expand plug-in hybrid range alongside e-tron electric

The Audi e-tron electric crossover won't be the only new model with a plug coming soon.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota 2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra
2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look 2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look
2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary 2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.