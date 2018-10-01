New trade deal, Chevy Silverado concepts, Elon Musk vs. SEC: What's New @ The Car Connection

NAFTA replacement USMCA could make Mexico-built cars more expensive

An 11th-hour agreement Sunday night between the U.S. and Canada sealed a new trade deal between the three primary North American economies that could increase the cost of building cars in Mexico.

2014-2016 Cadillac CTS recalled over seat heaters that may catch fire

Seat heaters that may provide too much of a good thing prompted General Motors last week to recall about 54,000 2014-2016 Cadillac CTS sedans.

Pair of Volvos earn Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV and 2018 Volvo S90 sedan earned the IIHS' top marks, the insurance industry-funded group said last week.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

From Motor Authority:

Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA

Chevrolet has shown off a group of four 2019 Silverado 1500 concepts it plans on bringing to the 2018 SEMA show next month.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

Porsche isn't even finished with new variants of the current 991-generation 911 but the automaker is already deep into development of new variants for the car's successor, the 992.

Audi names new R&D boss

Audi on Monday named Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler as its new R&D chief.

Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk settles lawsuit with SEC for $40M, will step down as chairman

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday settled a lawsuit with federal regulators alleging that the controversial executive bilked investors and lied when he announced the automaker had "funding secured" to buy back millions in shares to take the company private.

Report: Utility survey shows overwhelming support for renewable power

Americans want renewable electricity, and they want it now.

Audi to expand plug-in hybrid range alongside e-tron electric

The Audi e-tron electric crossover won't be the only new model with a plug coming soon.