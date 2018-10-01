Pair of Volvos earn Top Safety Pick award

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 1, 2018

The 2019 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV and 2018 Volvo S90 sedan earned the IIHS' top marks, the insurance industry-funded group said last week.

Both vehicles performed well in the IIHS' barrage of crash tests. Neither model was tested in the demanding small-overlap front crash test on the passenger's side, although both earned the top "Good" rating when crashed on the driver's side. The small-overlap test simulates impact with an oncoming car or a stationary object such as a telephone pole.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volvo S90 and 2018 Volvo XC90 reviews

Headlight performance held both Volvos back from earning the Top Safety Pick+ award. The IIHS said that all versions of the 2019 XC90 delivered "Acceptable" headlight performance. On the 2018 S90, the optional curve-adaptive LED headlights actually performed worse than the standard fixed units. The fixed headlights that come on the S90 Momentum trim level earned an "Acceptable" score, while the curve-adaptive ones optional on the Momentum and standard on the Inscription rated "Marginal."

Available headlights that meet a "Good" rating are required for a car to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

Despite the brand's safety-focused heritage, Volvo's lineup has been held back by its headlight performance in the IIHS' latest testing. Since the IIHS added its headlight evaluation, no Volvo has earned a Top Safety Pick+ award.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary 2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary
Ford unveils 2019 Explorer and Expedition special edition SUVs at State Fair of Texas Ford unveils 2019 Explorer and Expedition special edition SUVs at State Fair of Texas
New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra
2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look 2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.