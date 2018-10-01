2014-2016 Cadillac CTS recalled over seat heaters that may catch fire

Seat heaters that may provide too much of a good thing prompted General Motors last week to recall about 54,000 2014-2016 Cadillac CTS sedans.

GM said in government filings that the issue stems from seat heaters that are activated without an occupant, such as when the vehicles' remote start systems are engaged. The automaker said that high electrical resistance could lead to the seat heater pad beneath the vehicles' upholstery overheating.

Parts to fix the heated seats aren't currently available, the automaker said. In the interim, GM instructed its dealers to deactivate the automatic operation of heated seats during cold ambient temperatures when the remote start system is used.

The recall stems from a 2015 CTS that caught fire after being remotely started in April. GM and the NHTSA investigated the fire and determined that it came from a heated seat pad that had turned on automatically due to cold weather conditions.

GM did not say when it will begin alerting owners to the issue, but its dealers became aware in September of the upcoming recall.

The recall applies only to Cadillac CTS sedans equipped with optional heated seats.