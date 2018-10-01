2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota

The 2019 Nissan Titan pickup truck will come with a new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility when it goes on sale later this year, the truckmaker said last week.

The announcement leaves the 2019 Toyota Tundra as the only full-size pickup truck not available integration for the two most popular smartphone platforms. Apple and Android compatibility is standard on the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and it's optional on the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150.

Upgrades to the Titan's infotainment system also include an additional standard USB port and, on higher-trim versions, two more illuminated USB-A charging ports.

Nissan also said Thursday that the 2019 Titan will discard its previously optional Rockford Fosgate audio upgrade in favor of an optional Fender-branded system. Fender has also supplied Volkswagen with its extra-cost audio system. Last year's Titan came standard with a 5.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, although a 7.0-inch unit was optional.

The 2019 Titan additionally gains a new rear-door alert system that honks the horn if it detects the possibility of a child or pet sitting in the back seat after the driver gets out of the vehicle. Two new paint colors and a revised grille for the popular Titan SV trim level round out the changes.

Nissan has not announced pricing for the 2019 Titan full-size pickup truck.